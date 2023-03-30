France captain named Six Nations player of the championship

France captain Antoine Dupont [Source: Planet Rugby]

France captain Antoine Dupont has been named the Six Nations player of the championship for the third time in four years.

The scrum-half is the second player to win the award three times, after former Ireland centre Brian O’Driscoll.

Dupont was influential for France who finished as runners-up behind Ireland.

The 26-year-old beat team-mates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud, and Irish Grand Slam winners Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen, to the prize.

Dupont, who previously won the award in 2020 and 2022, claimed 26% of the fan vote on the Six Nations website.

The France skipper was also named in the team of the tournament, which was dominated by 10 Irish players.

Ireland won the fourth Grand Slam in their history on the final weekend after beating England in Dublin.