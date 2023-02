Four Fijians are in the Queensland Reds squad for its Super Rugby Pacific trial match against the Western Force.

Newly signed Peni Ravai and Seru Uru are in the forwards while Filipo Daugunu and Ben Navosailagi are listed in the backs.

Ravai will be playing in the maroon jersey for the first time alongside Luke Jones.

Head coach Brad Thorn says this is a good opportunity for players to show what they’ve got to the next level.