Former Bula Boys rep forms rugby team for Tabadamu 7s

Former national football rep Valerio Nawatu has formed a rugby team that will feature at the Tabadamu 7s next week.

The Wailevu Brothers will be competing in only their second-ever tournament, with a squad made up primarily soccer players.

Coach Nawatu says transitioning from football to rugby has been for exciting his team and they are eager to make a name for themselves.

“I formed this team because majority of us here play soccer, I used to play for a few districts and even represented the country in soccer. So the boys and I have had a lot of discussions about this team and a lot of them want to play so i have advised them since there is no soccer for us right now let’s get into rugby to keep them occupied too as there are a lot of things happening in the country right now.”

The former Navua, Suva, Rewa and Lautoka rep says it’s about providing opportunities in sports for young men who currently have no clear pathway in soccer.

Another major concern for Nawatu is the rising number of social issues, which he believes can be addressed by engaging the community in sports.

“I’m really concerned about these young boys because there is a lot of things happening in the country right now so it’s a good thing to keep them occupied in sports.”

The Wailevu Brothers are currently engaged in farming and weeding and are putting together whatever they have earned to try and pay off their registration fee for the tournament.

The Tabadamu 7s will be held next Friday and Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.