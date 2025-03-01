Force, Brumbies draw in post-siren Super W thriller

Tania Naden charges forward for the Brumbies in their Super W draw with the Western Force. (Trevor Collens/AAP PHOTOS)

Brumbies flyhalf Faitala Moleka has missed an after-the-siren penalty in her side’s 29-29 Super W draw with the Western Force in Perth.

In a thrilling finish to Saturday’s match, Force substitute Sammy Treherne scored a 79th-minute try to reduce the margin to two points, before an ice cool Nicole Ledington nailed the sideline conversion to level the scores.

The Force gave away a penalty moments after the restart, giving Moleka the chance to win the game in the 81st minute with a 36m penalty on a 40-degree angle.

Article continues after advertisement

Mokela hooked the kick badly to the left, with the miss ensuring for a share of the spoils.

The Force started the match as hot favourites after bolstering their squad during the off-season.

Wallaroos recruits Allana Sikimeti, Sera Naiqama, Ashley Marsters and Cecilia Smith were all named in the starting line-up, with Treherne adding impact from the bench.

The Brumbies scored four tries to two in an entertaining first half to take a 26-17 lead into the break.

Meranie Paraone scored the opening try after just three minutes, but the Force hit back with two quick tries of their own.

A tackle-busting run by Force winger Brooklyn Teki Joyce set up Anneka Stephens for the home side’s first.

And the Force led 14-7 in the 12th minute when outside centre Cecilia Smith got on the end of a series of slick passes.

A yellow card to Smith two minutes later changed the complexion of the match.

Brumbies winger Biola Dawa scored while the Force were down a player.

And when Brumbies flanker Chioma Enyi scored two tries in the space of three minutes approaching half-time, the visitors were in complete control.

The second half was a grind, and it wasn’t until the final few minutes that things started really opening up, with Moleka’s after-the-siren miss proving to be the critical moment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.