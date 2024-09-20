Flying Fijians unfazed by FRU Saga

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Despite the ongoing saga between the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) and former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu, head coach Mick Byrne insists the team remains fully focused on their Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan this Saturday.

Addressing concerns about distractions, Byrne emphasized the players’ commitment to the task at hand.

“We’re just focused on what we’re doing here. The boys are really focused. The energy around the room is enormous, and we’ve only got eyes for Saturday.”

With the PNC title on the line in Osaka, Byrne’s comments make it clear that the Flying Fijians are determined to deliver a strong performance, undeterred by events back home.

The Flying Fijians will face Japan at 10.05 pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.