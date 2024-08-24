Flying Fijians to work on set-pieces

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Tevita Ikanivere says his side will be focusing on their set-pieces before their next Pacific Nations Cup match against Tonga later this month.

The side currently has a win after beating Manu Samoa 42-16 in the opening match of the tournament yesterday, and will be travelling down to Nuku’alofa on September 6th to play the hosts.

The 24-year-old says he’s proud of what the side was able to achieve yesterday, and is adamant the side will be back fiercer in their second match.

“There are a lot of work-on, especially in our set-pieces, but we’ll get that right and we’ll looking forward Tonga next two weeks.”

He says the boys worked hard for the win last night, and believes there is still a lot if improvement for the remainder of the matches for the tournament.