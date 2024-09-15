Flying Fijians through to PNC final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Flying Fijians secured their place in the Pacific Nations Cup final with a 22-3 victory over the USA in the semi-final tonight.

Although the USA initially took the lead, a double from Elia Canakaivata and a try from Frank Lomani ensured the Fijians’ triumph.

The Eagles defended resolutely, keeping the Fijians under pressure for much of the match.

However, the Flying Fijians’ relentless drive and determination saw them through to the final whistle.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will compete against the winner of the second semi-final, between Samoa and Japan.

The second semi-final will be played at 6.05pm tomorrow and it will be LIVE on FBC Sports