Flying Fijians shake up starting XV for Spain clash

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have made nine changes to their starting XV as head coach Mick Byrne rings the changes ahead of Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Spain in Málaga.

After last week’s 34-21 defeat to France in Bordeaux, Byrne has reshuffled his pack and backline to inject fresh energy and reward standout performers from the tour.

In the front row, Tim Hoyt earns his first international start at tighthead prop, replacing Mesake Doge, who moves to the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Loosehead Haereti Hetet and captain Tevita Ikanivere retain their places, providing stability at the set-piece.

The second row features Setareki Turagacoke coming in for Temo Mayanavanua, while the back row sees Mesake Vocevoce promoted from the bench to start at blindside flanker.

Pita Gus Sowakula shifts from flanker to number eight, replacing Viliame Mata, while Elia Canakaivataremains at openside.

In the halves, young playmaker Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula takes over at fly-half from Caleb Muntz, with scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli holding his position.

The midfield has been reshaped with Vilimoni Botitu starting at inside centre and Sireli Maqalamoving from fullback to outside centre.

The back three also features fresh faces, with Joji Nasova on the right wing and Setareki Tuicuvu at fullback, replacing Selestino Ravutaumada and Salesi Rayasi respectively.

Jiuta Wainiqolo remains on the left wing.

Byrne has named a bench that combines experience and potential debutants.

Kavaia Tagivetaua is included as a reserve hooker, with the rest of the impact players being Atunaisa Sokobale, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Motikiai Murray, Philip Baselala, Caleb Muntz and Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Fiji and Spain will meet at 4am Sunday.

You can watch the match LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.