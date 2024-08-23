Flying Fijians secure win over Samoa

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians secured a win in their opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup, after thumping Samoa 42-16.

The Flying Fijians struck early in the first half, after openside flanker Kitione Salawa crossed over the scoreline after a series of pick-and-drives just three minutes in.

The Tevita Ikanivere captained side was penalized just outside their 10 meter line, leaving Samoa’s flyhalf to add three points for his side.

It didn’t take the visitors too long to respond with a try, after Samoa managed to break through the Flying Fijians defense, taking two defenders with him over the line for a 10-5 lead.

Twenty-five minutes in, Samoa continued to display impressive offense and was able to extend their lead, after converting a penalty kick outside Fiji’s 22-meter line, bringing the score to 13-5.

Fiji quickly replied with a try after centre Iosefo Masi managed to break the Samoan defense from 40 meters out, before being brought down less than a meter from the scoreline.

Fiji then hammered Samoa’s defence with their forwards, before Masi received a pass from halfback Frank Lomani, jumping over for their second try of the match, closing the score gap to 13-12.

The side was then reduced to 14 players, after locks Temo Mayanavanua was sent to the sin bin, leaving Samoa to convert another penalty kick for a 16-12 lead.

Fiji was able to close the score gap at the stroke of halftime, after flyhalf Caleb Muntz was able to convert a penalty kick 22 meters out, brining the score to 16-15.

Four minutes into the second spell, Fiji was able to plow their way into Samoa’s 22m, before receiving a penalty, leaving Muntz to add three extra points for his side for a 18-16 lead.

Salawa scored his second try of the night, after driving a maul from a line out from 10 meters out, leaving Muntz to add two extra points for a 25-16 lead.

A set piece from a line out 20 meters outside saw the Fijian side work their way to the right side of the field, leaving winger Epeli Momo to kick a grabber inside Samoa’s goal area before Lomani was able to catch and dive over for another try.

Muntz then converted to give his side a 32-16 lead.

Fiji crossed over another try following a line break from Isiah Armstrong-Ravula, before offloading to fullback Vuate Karawalevu to dive over for a try, bringing the score to 37-16.

The side managed to secure another try just after the sound of the final hooter, as Salawa was able to score his third for the match, brining the final score to 42-16.