Flying Fijians outclassed by All Blacks in final Test

The Flying Fijians were outplayed by New Zealand, suffering a 47-5 defeat in their final Test in San Diego this afternoon.

Handling errors and miscommunication hindered the Fijians’ ability to add to their score throughout the match.

Vilimoni Botitu was the standout performer, scoring a solitary yet impressive try that showcased his skill and determination.

Despite their efforts, the Fijian team was unable to match the speed and precision of the three-time world champions, who demonstrated their dominance with a well-executed game plan.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will now turn their focus towards the Pacific Nations Cup.

Fiji will face Samoa first on the 23rd of next month.