Flying Fijians focus on fresh talent for 2027

The Flying Fijians left Nadi this morning [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has shared that the team is shifting focus towards integrating fresh talent in preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Byrne emphasized that with several senior players nearing the end of their careers, it’s critical to begin the process of grooming the next generation of rugby stars to maintain Fiji’s competitive edge on the global stage.

“We also know that there is an in goal of the 2027 world cup that we need to keep preparing for. And we know some of the great players of our team are coming towards the end of their career, some players have done three world cups so it’s important that their legacy is held in our regard and we’re able to replace them with quality players that we need to start looking for,” Byrne said.

Article continues after advertisement



The Flying Fijians left Nadi this morning [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians aim to build a team that not only respects the contributions of their seasoned players but also strengthens future campaigns.

The team left Nadi this morning and will play their first test match against Scotland on November 3.