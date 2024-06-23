Flying Fijians fall in thriller

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians were defeated 45-32 by the Barbarians this morning in the KILLK Cup at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Fijians put up a strong performance and opened their scoring in the 23rd minute when Epeli Momo scored a try which was successfully converted to give Fiji the lead.

The Mick Byrne coached side maintained an early advantage until just before the break, when the Barbarians struck back denying Fiji a halftime lead.

The teams were tied 17-all at the break.

Both teams executed their set pieces well throughout the match.

However, the Barbarians came out firing in the second half scoring two tries in quick succession early on.

A few handling errors and miscommunication on the field left the Fijians trailing as the Barbarians extended their lead comfortably.