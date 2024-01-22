Flying Fijians coach to be named next week

Interim Administrator of Fiji Rugby Union, Simione Valenitabua.

Eleven applications have been received for the Flying Fijians head coach position.

The applications closed last Friday.

Interim Administrator of Fiji Rugby Union, Simione Valenitabua, states that a maximum of six applicants are expected to be shortlisted by their Human Resources soon.

The shortlisting process will be based on merit.

“The shortlisting hasn’t been done yet, to my knowledge, but if it’s completed, it would be the four to six applicants on merit who have come out on top here.”

The successful applicant is expected to be named next week. Senirusi Seruvakula is currently the acting head coach.

Meanwhile, FRU has extended its partnership with Fiji Kava for another three years.