Five-day Kadavu getaway next for Drua

The Fijian Drua team is heading to Kadavu tomorrow for a five-day pre-season camp.

This will be the first time the team has taken its preparations off the mainland.

Alongside intense training sessions, the camp will include community outreach programs, making it a meaningful trip for players and the Kadavu community alike.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua coach Glen Jackson shared his excitement about the camp and the unique opportunity to experience rugby in Kadavu.

“We are very excited, and I know Kadavu is very excited too. It’s the first time we’ve taken the Drua off the mainland, and rugby holds a special place for the people there.”

He praised Kadavu’s strong rugby culture and its impact on the community.

“Rugby holds a special place for the people of Kadavu. They’ve done a great job with the youth and addressing crime rates. Rugby is a big part of that, so taking the Drua there feels very meaningful.”

Jackson added that the camp will also serve as a team-building exercise.

“It will be good for our boys. We’ve got a few players from Kadavu who are excited to go back home and experience the island again.”

The Drua squad departs for Kadavu tomorrow, with the island community eagerly awaiting their arrival.