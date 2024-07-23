First thing first for Cuvu College

[File Photo]

The Cuvu College Under18 team is focusing on retaining the Western Division title in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Deans competition before planning for the national quarterfinals.

Team Manager, Unaisi Tuvou says the team has shown great progress during training, which should make them a tough opponent for Ratu Navula College.

Tuvou adds that the team has put their all into training, driven by their hunger for this weekend’s win.

“They are continuing their preparations for this Deans competition and we are looking forward to the boys retaining their title this weekend, before we put our plans in place for the national quarterfinals.”

The team manager says they are hoping for their fans to come out in full force this weekend as she believes this is something that will motivate the players.

Cuvu College and Ratu Navula College will meet for the Voafone Deans Western Division final at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Meanwhile, in the u18 play-offs to be held in Labasa on Saturday, Marist Brothers High School will take on Bua College at 1.30pm before Tailevu North College meets All Saints Secondary School at 3pm on Saturday.

You can watch both the U18 play-offs LIVE on FBC Sports.