Fijiana looks at comeback

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Vodafone Fijiana XV is determined to make a rebound in their second test match against Japan, following a narrow defeat of 24-29 in their first encounter last Sunday.

Head coach Inoke Male has made significant changes to the line-up, with seven players starting from the bench and one new inclusion.

Male recognizes the significance of this match and is focused on securing a victory this weekend.

The match will take place at 9 pm tonight and can be watched live on the FBC TV Channel.