Fijiana hopes to get it together against PNG

Vodafone Fijiana 15s coach Moses Rauluni says the team aims to improve and score more points when they face Papua New Guinea in round two of the Oceania Rugby Championships tonight.

He notes that their decision-making will be put to the test, and this game is crucial for correcting the mistakes from their first game against Tonga before they take on Samoa this weekend.

Rauluni acknowledges the potential for improvement is there, but the three-week break following Super W has taken a toll on the team.

“It was just about getting the rust out I guess and moving on, we hope to get it together against the PNG team, I was happy with the result but left a lot of points out there that’s why I sort of was not happy about the previous game.”

They will need to win the remaining two matches in order to qualify for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England next year.

Fijiana takes on PNG at 7.30 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.