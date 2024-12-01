Fijiana 7s finals hopes dashed

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team suffered a narrow 15-14 defeat to China in their final Pool A match, ending their hopes of reaching the cup quarterfinals at the Dubai Sevens.

Rogosau Adimereani and Silika Qalo scored tries for Fiji, with Ana Maria Naimasi converting both. However, China’s Dou Xinrong scored twice, and Gao Xiaoyang added another try to secure the win.

With three consecutive pool stage losses, the Fijiana will now focus on the remaining classification matches as they aim to finish the tournament strongly.