Fijian presence dominates Pro D2

Aminiasi Tuimaba [Source: rugby-transferts]

Fiji’s influence in the French Pro D2 league is unparalleled, with a staggering 35 athletes showcasing their exceptional skills across various clubs.

This impressive representation makes the Fijian contingent the most numerous in the competition, solidifying Fiji’s reputation as a global rugby powerhouse.

While many of these players are yet to don the Flying Fijians jersey, stars like Jope Naseara of US Dax have set a high standard, drawing attention to their talent.

Other notable names include Kolinio Ramoka and Inoke Nalaga (SA Agen), Peniami Narisia (US Oyonnax), John Dyer and Masivesi Dakuwaqa (Biarritz Olympique), and Aminiasi Tuimaba (AS Béziers-Hérault), among others.

This wave of Fijian talent highlights the nation’s deep rugby pool and its significant impact on global rugby leagues, particularly in France.