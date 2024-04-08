Fijian Drua to reflect and regroup this week

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne is happy with the development of his players since its inception three years ago.

During the post-match interview against the Melbourne Rebels, Byrne says that the players have been putting in a lot of efforts to get to where they are today and he is proud of them.

Byrne adds that they will take whatever they learn along the way and work around it when they return home.

He also emphasized that being on a bye this week is good for them as they get to reflect on their past outings.

“We got a bye this week probably this is a good time to have a bye week to reflect on how we come back. We got a big one when we come back- Hurricanes, so we also get a chance to regroup.”

Byrnes adds that they will take a few days off this week and see how they can come back stronger against the Hurricanes.

Fijian Drua’s next game is on the 18th of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium.