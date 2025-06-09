Fiji face brutal ‘pool of champions’ in Dubai title defence

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji will chase back-to-back Dubai titles for the first time this weekend, a year after beating giant-killers Spain 19-5 in last season’s final.

Spain shocked the world last year by toppling the All Blacks Sevens twice on their way to their first-ever Cup Final, but the two sides won’t meet in pool play this time.

Fiji have been handed one of the toughest assignments in the tournament, drawn in Pool A with SVNS Series champions South Africa, League Winners Argentina, and Olympic gold medallists France.

Spain are in Pool B, where they get another shot at the All Blacks Sevens, along with Australia and Great Britain.

In the women’s draw, Australia headline Pool B with Canada, Great Britain and Japan, while the Black Ferns Sevens line up in Pool A alongside USA, France and Fiji.

The Dubai 7s will also feature the world’s biggest invitational rugby tournament, with Australia A unveiling a star-studded squad packed with Wallaroos talent.

World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin says Dubai is the “perfect kick-off” for the new-look SVNS Series, with top teams and major stars building towards the LA 2028 Olympics.

Festival organisers say fans can expect world-class rugby and a stacked entertainment line-up across the three-day event.

The Dubai 7s will be held from this Saturday to next Monday.

