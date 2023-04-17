Feedback vital for women’s rugby: Matawalu

FRU’s operation officer, Tiko Matawalu

Getting feedbacks from every women’s team after each match is vital for the Fiji Rugby Union.

This was revealed by the FRU’s operation officer, Tiko Matawalu after another round of the ANZ Marama Championship.

The former national rep says getting feedbacks from teams and players will help them grow the women’s game.

“We continue to get feedbacks from different teams and how comfortable they are with the programs. We are trying to grow this women’s game and we can only grow if we are able to get feedbacks which will allow us to improve.”

Matawalu states they’re pleased with the progress of women’s rugby in the country.

As the Marama Championship is going in to its second year, Matawalu says this is the first time all games are being held in one venue.

There’re eight teams in the Marama Championship and fans can watch all games for free.