Expect a much improved Drua scrum: Tuqiri

Emosi Tuqiri

Fans can expect a stronger performance from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s scrums this year.

Looshead prop Emosi Tuqiri says his team mates have made a pact to up the ante in their set pieces, which is often seen as a weakness for Fijian teams in the past.

“Our front row this year have made a decision as a front row. We are going to change the mindset of the world where Fiji is not known for their scrums and lineouts but we want to set the platform for our backs so we can play some running rugby this year.”

Tuqiri says there is great depth in the Drua front row that can match any team in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition and the players are raring to get the season underway, beginning with the Blues next Saturday.

Meanwhile the Drua will take on the Melbourne Rebels today at 5:30pm in their final pre-season match.