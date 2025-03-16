England crush Wales

England's Tommy Freeman scores their third try. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

England defeated Wales 68-14 in Cardiff to clinch second in the Six Nations, putting on one of their greatest performances in years.

Ten tries were scored in the victory, which surpassed England’s greatest triumph in Wales, a 43-9 triumph in 2003.

With 20 points at the conclusion, England was only one point behind the winners, France, who defeated Scotland 35–16 to win the championship.

Article continues after advertisement

Wales, on the other side, had a losing skid of 17 games and finished last with no victories.

The game began fast, with Maro Itoje scoring within two minutes. Tom Roebuck scored a second try in his debut start.

Wales temporarily rallied with Ben Thomas’ try, but England quickly reclaimed control. Tommy Freeman scored his fifth try of the competition, making him the first England player to do so in a Six Nations.

England led 33-7 at halftime, with tries from Chandler Cunningham-South and Will Stuart.

In the second half, Wales struggled even more as England scored additional tries. England’s Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock, and Joe Heyes all scored, and Pollock and Cunningham-South each added a second goal to seal the victory.

Wales skipper Jac Morgan admitted England were “clinical” in punishing every mistake.

England had a commanding end to a great campaign, but Wales’ tough season continued.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.