Emoni Narawa extends with Gallagher Chiefs

[Source: Chiefs Rugby]

Fiji born All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa will remain with the Chiefs until 2026.

This is after he extended his contract with the Chiefs and New Zealand Rugby.

Narawa is having yet another standout Super Rugby Pacific season, scoring eight tries in just seven appearances this year to sit in the top three for tries scored in the 2024 competition.

His signing secures the dangerous Gallagher Chiefs backline combination, with dominant attack players Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai-Seturo re-committing to the club late last year.

Narawa is excited to be continuing his career with the Chiefs.