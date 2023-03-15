Drua working on areas they were outplayed in

There’s a number of areas the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be looking to rectify ahead of their clash with the Queensland Reds this weekend.

Kicking, scrummaging, lineouts and mauls were critical areas the Drua was second best in over the weekend, however, coach Mick Byrne says he trusts his players to step up.

Byrne says the target is to back their performance in Brisbane as consistency is what they are after.

“We certainly are not jumping in shadows around things like that. We’ve had a really good preseason and we’ve been performing well in those areas. We trust our systems and trust our players to work through those processes and step up again on Sunday.”

Byrne has applauded the leadership within the team, especially in getting the players focused for their next game.

“Our players are leading each other through the process. A sign of a team being grounded is how well they come in prepared for next week and today was one of our best training.”

If the side beats the Reds, they will move into the top 4 positions.

They meet the Reds this Sunday at 5pm.