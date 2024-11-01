Drua selects 29 players for development academy

Twenty-nine students from 16 schools under the age of 16 have been selected to be part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Academy for the next three years.

The announcement was made by Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans who says the players were scouted from this year’s Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

These players will receive specialized skills-based training from the club’s coaches and high-performance staff and be part of a development programme over the next three years.

Marist Brothers High School makes up the most number of players being selected followed by Suva Grammar School while the rest are from other schools representing all other divisions, including players from Queen Victoria School, Ratu Kadavulevu School and Natabua High School.

The selection also marks the inclusion of students from Niusawa Methodist High School, Labasa Sangam College, Labasa College and Levuka Public School.

The players will assemble several times a year in a camp environment at the club’s world-class facility in Nadi.

The 29 players include:

1. Viliame Daurua- Suva Grammar School

2. Sesoni Tamani- Mahatma Ghandi Memorial School

3. Ravuama Kunahau- Ba Pro Free Bird Institute

4. Alivereti Susau- Suva Grammar School

5. Daris Khan- Ratu Sukuna Memorial School

6. Christian Oakley- Marist Brothers High School

7. Sowane Baravilala- Levuka Public School

8. Seremaia Salikoro- Natabua High School

9. Donald Radiva- Ratu Navula College

10. Viliame Bale- Labasa College

11. Jone Niumataiwalu- Queen Victoria School

12. Eremasi Nasilasila- Marist Brothers High School

13. Paula Tuvalo- Ba Pro Free Bird Institute

14. Rafaele Waqalala- Swami Vivekananda College

15. Isoa Bakeidaku- Labasa Sangam (SKM) College

16. Joshua Tawake- Suva Grammar School

17. Peni Nakarawa- Sila Central High School

18. Usaia Saumi- Marist Brothers High School

19. Asi Fuli- Marist Brothers High School

20. Emosi Vucago- Cuvu Collge

21. Saula Koroi- Suva Grammar School

22. Sefanaia Naqama- Sila Central High School

23. Alifereti Raka- Queen Victoria School

24. Solomoni Senikuraciri- Niusawa Methodist High School (Taveuni)

25. Timoci Nagusa Jnr- Marist Brothers High School

26. Vatemosi Ravonu-Ratu Kadavulevu School

27. Jone Raibevu- Queen Victoria School

28. Aporosa Lalabalavu- Marist Brothers High School

29. Epeli Rabaka – No.8 – Marist Brothers High School