Drua must stay disciplined: Samo

Former Brumbies and Wallabies forward Radike Samo has urged the Fijian Drua to stay disciplined and play a full 80 minutes when they face the Brumbies in Fiji for the first time ever this Saturday.

The Super Rugby Pacific match is expected to be a major test for the Drua, as they take on one of Australia’s strongest teams in front of a home crowd.

Samo, who began his professional career with the Brumbies in 1999, believes the Drua have what it takes to win, but only if they remain focused.

“The Brumbies are always one of the best teams in Australia. For the Drua to win, they need to turn up and play the full 80 minutes. Discipline is key—when the pressure comes, we sometimes forget about playing rugby and make mistakes. If they stay focused, cut down on errors, and play smart, they have a great chance.”

He also highlights the Fijian heat and humidity as a potential advantage for the Drua, noting that the Brumbies may struggle with the conditions.

However, he stressed that the key to victory would be maintaining composure and executing their game plan effectively.

Despite his deep connection to the Brumbies, Samo says he is looking forward to seeing a competitive match and hopes both teams put on a strong performance.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will open their 2025 Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season at 3.35 pm this Saturday against the Brumbies at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

