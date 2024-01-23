Drua matches LIVE on FBC Sports

[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has extended its agreement to broadcast all Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s matches live in the 2024 and 2025 seasons of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

The matches will be shown on the free-to-air channel, FBC Sports.

This ongoing partnership enables hundreds of thousands of Fijians to follow their Super Rugby Pacific Club’s journey.

FBC’s Director of Television Operations Vinal Raj expresses excitement about extending the broadcast deal with the Fiji Rugby Union, emphasizing the historic quarter-finals achievement last season in just the second year of competition.

Raj notes the Drua’s ability to captivate fans with their skills and unique playing style.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans welcomes the renewed broadcast rights deal with FBC for another two seasons, ensuring fans won’t miss a Drua match live on free-to-air TV.

The Fijian Drua will take on the Blues in their first match this season.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports at 4.35 pm on the 24th of next month.



