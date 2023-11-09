Drua further upgrades facilities for player enhancement

With their commitment to player welfare and performance enhancement, the Fijian Drua rugby team has recently made significant investments in upgrading their facilities.

Chief Executive Mark Evans says these strategic enhancements are poised to elevate the team’s overall training and analysis capabilities.

Evans says one of the major highlights of the transformation includes the establishment of a conference room tailored to facilitate comprehensive team analysis.

Furthermore, he says in line with prioritizing the health and well-being of their players a stand-alone medical room has been constructed.

Evans says they have also introduced a dedicated video review room for performance optimization.

He says they also have more plans.

“We’ve got some plans to maybe go for a second floor on top of the new build, maybe that it’s been built to take it. So, we’ll have a look at that now for next break and see what we might want to put in.”

According to Evans, as part of their holistic approach, the team has revamped their locker rooms, providing an upgraded space.

In line with these comprehensive upgrades, the CEO also unveils plans for a brand-new training pitch, slated to be ready for use next month.