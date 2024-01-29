Drua eye Brumbies pre-season hit-out

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are eagerly anticipating the two pre-season hit-outs against the Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels next month.

Fijian Drua Head of Strength and Conditioning Nacanieli Cawanibuka says after 13 weeks of off-season training, the players are eager to test their worth against the two quality sides ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

“We’ve covered a good three months of training, mileage under their belts. The mood in camp is really high and next week the boys get the opportunity to jump on the field and play an actual game. It’s the first pre-season game for the squad up against the Brumbies so its really exciting.”

The Nadi-based franchise will face the Brumbies in its first pre-season hit-out this Saturday at Viking Park in Canberra at 7:45pm.

The Drua will then travel to Melbourne to face the Rebels next Saturday at 5:30pm.

The Fijian Drua will open its 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.