Drua explores fans’ needs

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will continue to explore ways at minimizing costs for fans who wish to attend their home games.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says after experimenting with ticket prices for home games in last season’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific, he believes they have the right prices at the top end of the market, but there is always a possibility for further concessions.

Evans says the franchise is always looking to secure sell-out crowds at every home game, but is also considerate of the fan’s concerns.

“A lot of our research suggests its not so much the ticket prices, it’s the travel prices as well. So we’re trying to do some work with the bus companies to try and get group deals on those sorts of costs. I think that’s what we’re looking at is can we do more group ticketing, can we do something about the transport and get those costs down, can we for maybe one or two games, we might bring the costs down even further.”



Evans says their fan base is huge and because they are often tagged as the world’s best fans, the franchise wants to do everything it can to get them to the Drua home games.

The Fijian Drua have seven home games next season, with five matches to be played at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and two matches in Suva’s HFC Bank Stadium.