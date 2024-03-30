Drua down Force in rain drenched showdown

In a gritty display under heavy rain, Young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s fly half, Isiah Armstrong Ravula, guided his side to a 31-13 victory over the Western Force at Churchill Park.

Despite challenging conditions, the 20-year-old Ravula proved instrumental, registering an impressive 16 points and orchestrating robust centre Iosefo Masi’s crucial try in the second half.

The encounter began with a quick start by the Force, as Tom Horton’s early try via a driving maul put them ahead 5-nil.

However, the Drua swiftly responded, with Epeli Momo’s try levelling the scores at 5 all.

Selestino Ravutaumada then extended the Drua’s lead to 12-5 with a well-taken try in the corner, capitalizing on a quick tap by Frank Lomani.

Armstrong-Ravula’s accurate conversion further solidified their advantage.

Despite a brief setback with Elia Canakaivata’s yellow card, the Drua continued to their dominance, with Armstrong-Ravula adding three more points from a penalty, stretching their lead to 15-5.

The Drua despite a man down continued to press the Force line resulting in the visitors infringing again.

Youngster Armstrong-Ravula nailed the penalty to extend their side’s lead to 18-5.

Despite the Force’s efforts, handling errors plagued their game, allowing the Drua to maintain control.

The home side were again reduced to 14 men after captain Tevita Ikanivere was shown a yellow card.

With a numerical advantage, the Force cut the Drua’s lead with a try in the corner to Chase Tiatia to trail 18-10 at the break.

The second half saw the Drua face adversity with Ikanivere’s yellow card being upgraded to a red card, but their determination remained unwavering.

A scrum attack, Armstrong-Ravula’s grubber set up Masi’s try, further increasing their lead to 25-10.

Though the Force managed a penalty, the Drua responded emphatically with consecutive penalties, sealing a comprehensive 31-13 victory.