Rugby

Drua battle-ready for Crusaders onslaught

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 6, 2024 6:42 am

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are aware the Crusaders will want to exact revenge for their loss in Fiji last year.

The Drua stunned the defending champions when they last met at Churchill Park a year ago, with flyhalf Kemu Valetini kicking a last-gasp penalty to clinch an upset 25-24 victory.

Coach Mick Byrne says his side are battle ready to expect another gritty battle this weekend against the Crusaders, who like the Drua, have yet to register a win in the opening two rounds of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

“That will be on their mind, probably when they pick their team too but when the players get here, they will be doing everything they can to get the victory for their team and it will be no different for ours. We’re not thinking back to last year, thinking we won that game so we should win this game like they’re thinking. I think that’s the peripheral thought. I think the key is the performance. We know that if we want to have the victory on Saturday, we have to come out and get everything right with our game.”

The Drua host the Crusaders at 1:05 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.

In other games this weekend, the Moana Pasifika meet the Melbourne Rebels on Friday at 6:05 pm before the Waratahs clash with the Highlanders at 8:35 pm.

On Saturday, the Brumbies face the Western Force at 3:35 pm, the Hurricanes clash with the Blues at 6:05 pm and the Chiefs meet the Reds at 8:35 pm.

