Drua aware of Reds breakdown strength

One of the tactics the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will use this weekend is to try and move the big Queensland Reds pack around.

Coach Mick Byrne says the Reds have played well this season.

The Reds may have lost their in-form number eight Harry Wilson but they have to be ready for whatever team the Reds bring to Fiji.

Byrne says the Reds will be physical but he’s looking forward to the clash.

“They’re a physical side, they’re defense is very good they come hard at you, they put pressure on the ball at the breakdown both in the air and on the ground and if we need to get our game going we going to be very physical around our breakdown, we gonna have to look after the ball and we’ll get quick ball and try to move the Reds pack around.”

The Reds will arrive tomorrow at Nadi International Airport.

On Saturday the Drua hosts the Reds at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 2:05pm.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.