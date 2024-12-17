Rugby

Drua attacking DNA excites Sampson

Akuila Cama Deputy News Manager [email protected]

December 17, 2024 6:57 am

[Source: Lynda Tabuya/ Facebook]

A lot is expected to come out from the Fijian Drua following their camp in Kadavu this week.

For the new attack and defense coaches, it will be an opportunity to try and gauge where they are at, and how they can fix a few things before the Christmas break

Attack coach, Tim Sampson says there is not a lot of attacking work going on at the moment but he’ll get a feel of what needs to be done soon.

The former Melbourne Rebels Assistant Coach has been following the Drua for quite some time and is glad he’ll get the opportunity to add more to the Drua’s attacking DNA.

“I’m hoping that my coaching style really ties into what our DNA is, Fijian rugby, and in some respect there’re some areas that I probably don’t have to coach as hard with these guys as what I probably coached in the past, but then there are other areas I think that we can probably just add a bit of discipline to within our attack.”

The Drua squad is currently in Kadavu, upon their return the team will take their Christmas break.

