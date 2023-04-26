Drua addresses non-payment claim

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua had a protracted negotiation with the Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre in Lennox Head, New South Wales for the final determination of the charges as they were based there last year.

The Drua released a statement today after the Sydney Morning Herald reported the Drua has not yet paid off a six-figure accommodation bill from a New South Wales Government-owned facility at Lennox Head.

According to a Drua statement, the delay in payment was due to an insurance claim involved as the Drua had to evacuate the facility because of the flooding in Northern NSW and having to use alternative accommodation.

These negotiations have now concluded and the Drua says a final settlement amount has been determined and a payment plan is in place with the facility.

Fijian Drua did not stay at the Lennox Head camp for the entire season as floods in Sydney affected the venue.

The Drua also have been drawcard for the Australian and New Zealand franchises, which have this season seen more fans through the gates each time the Fijian Drua have played at overseas venues.

In its home games in Fiji, the Drua have attracted bigger crowds than the overseas venues.

The Drua will host the Blues on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2:05pm.

You can watch the action LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.