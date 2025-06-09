Dreu relishing chance to learn from Drua stars

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua development player Meli Dreu says the opportunity to train alongside players he has only watched on television is a dream come true as he continues his rugby journey in Fiji.

The Sawakasa Tailevu lad, who plays his club rugby with East Tigers Brisbane, is embracing the challenge of a tough training environment but says has been motivated by his teammates who he draws motivation from.

Dreu admits the experience has been eye-opening, especially training and playing alongside established names such as Joji Nasova, Jone Naikabula and Elia Canakaivata, players he grew up watching from afar in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“Coming from where I am in Australia, I’ve only watched these boys on TV, so to be here rubbing shoulders with them and learning off them is huge.”

The versatile back, who covers both fullback and flyhalf, says the biggest difference has been adjusting to the Fijian style of play, which he describes as faster and more expressive compared to Australia.

Grateful for the opportunity as a development player, Dreu says the energy of the tournament, the passionate fans and the chance to test himself against top-level competition have only strengthened his desire to play more rugby in Fiji and continue pushing towards his long-term goal of performing consistently at a higher level.

Dreu, was part of the Drua 7s side that competed in the recently concluded McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s.

Meanwhile, the Drua are currently preparing for their first pre-season match against the Chiefs this Friday before they meet the Skipper Select XV’s next Friday in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.