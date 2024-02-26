Discipline and lack of possession a let-down: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Capitalizing on possession and maintaining discipline are two key areas that Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Bryne will be working on with his side in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Byrne says his players let themselves down with some poor decisions and not being able to maintain their possession, despite showing glimpses of their attacking prowess in their 34-10 season-opening defeat to the Blues over the weekend.

“We carried well, we had the momentum going in the first part of the game and it would have been nice to get across the line there and start the game like that. That is something we are going to look at. The indiscipline, giving away eight penalties in the first 25 minutes, it’s a tough gig from there. But I thought we came back in the second half, our tackles started to stick and we carried the ball a bit better and we got back into the game.”

Byrne adds the team has set its sights on winning at least four away games this season, having won only one match on the road last year.

He says it is a huge challenge but the players will need to put in more effort in order to achieve the feat.

The Drua will face the Moana Pasifika this Saturday in Melbourne in the Super Round at 6pm.