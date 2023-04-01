Defensive grit paves way for Storm victory over Rabbitohs

Harry Grant [ Source : melbournestorm.com.au/website]

A stoic defensive effort, led by the tireless work of hooker Harry Grant, saw the Storm edge past the Rabbitohs 18-10 for their third win of the season on Friday night.

With their side leading by eight inside the final 10 minutes, Grant and fullback Nick Meaney both produced tackles to save certain tries, headlining a gutsy effort from their side across the 80 minutes.

In a high-quality contest at Accor Stadium, which saw both sides complete over 80 percent of their sets, tries were traded through the opening 10 minutes before the Storm eked out a 12-6 lead at the break.

It was Cameron Munster’s try three minutes into the second half, which came off the back of left-side shift that set Xavier Coates free down the left, which wrestled momentum the visitors’ way when they led by six points.

While they did give up a try to Campbell Graham on the hour mark, Melbourne soaked up prolonged periods camped on their line in the second half, with their best saved for the final 10 minutes.

First Meaney knocked the ball free from the grasp of Alex Johnston on his way to the line seven from time, before Grant took Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson into touch to deny a four-pointer minutes later.

The Rabbitohs lost Johnston to a failed HIA, sustained while attempting to score the try stopped by Meaney, leaving him in doubt for the Good Friday clash against the Bulldogs.