Deans U18 quarters determined

The Deans National Quarterfinals for the Under-18 have been set following yesterday’s playoffs.

Nasinu Secondary School will face Tailevu North, and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School will go up against Ratu Navula.

Ratu Kadavulevu School is set to meet Cuvu College, while Queen Victoria School will play Marist Brothers High School.

The Vodafone Deans National Quarterfinals will take place on the 9th and 10th of next month.

The matches will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports HD Channel, and overseas viewers can watch via pay-per-view.