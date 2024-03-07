Daugunu named at outside centre

[Source: Melbourne Rebels/Facebook]

Fiji-born speedster Filipo Daugunu has been named at outside centre in the Melbourne Rebels side for their clash against Moana Pasifika this weekend.

Daugunu played in his usual winger’s position last week against the Western Force, where he scored two tries in the Rebels’ 48-34 win.

Rebels coach Kevin Foote has made three changes to his side for their first away game of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific in Auckland.

The Rebels will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6:05 pm tomorrow.

In another match tomorrow, the Waratahs will take on the Highlanders at 8:35 pm.

On Saturday, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua host the Crusaders at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 1:05pm, the Brumbies meet the Force at 3:35pm, the Blues clash with the Hurricanes at 6:05pm before the Chiefs battle with the Reds at 8:35pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Crusaders match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.