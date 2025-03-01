Daugunu breaks Force hearts as Queensland clinch last-gasp thriller

Filipo Daugunu scores the 80th minute try [Source: rugby.com.au]

An 80th minute matchwinner from Filipo Daugunu has left Force fans heartbroken with Queensland emerging 28-24 victors from another drama-filled SMARTECH Super Rugby Pacific thriller.

The Force rocketed out of the blocks on home soil with two quickfire tries, held a half time lead and looked home for all love and money with two minutes remaining and a 24-22 lead.

But the Reds had other ideas, turning down a late penalty goal attempt to plug the corner and stealing a hard-fought – and unlikely – win via Daugunu from the ruck base.

Queensland’s Josh Flook and Force flanker Carlo Tizzano both emerged with doubles – Tizzano taking individual honours over Fraser McReight – while rival wingers Daugunu and Pietsch were imperious at HBF Park.

Force coach Simon Cron will be left to rue what might have been after Tizzano and Darcy Swain crossed inside the opening 20 minutes for an early 14-0 lead.

Yet he could do little to stem the fightback sparked by Tate McDermott, who orchestrated quickfire tries to Flook and Seru Uru to have the scores locked 14-all before the half-hour mark.

A Ben Donaldson penalty goal put the Force ahead 17-14 at the break but the lead was short-lived as Heremaia Murray made amends for an earlier drop by storming up the right wing and setting up Flook’s second try.

A scoreless 20 minutes followed – though it wasn’t without drama as Sam Carter was denied over the chalk by a desperate Angus Blyth – and with 12 minutes on the clock it seemed the Reds would eek home.

Tizzano clearly didn’t get that memo, fighting his way over for a go-ahead score in the 69th minute and the Sea of Blue has all momentum when George Blake gave away a brainless 72nd minute penalty for shoulder charging Max Burey.

Yet there was to be a final twist in this tale as Swain caught McLaughlin-Phillips high in a crucial 79th minute penalty that ultimately led to Daugunu’s matchwinner.

