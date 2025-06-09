Conroy joins Coral Coast 7s invitational team

[Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/ Facebook]

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s has landed one of the biggest names in world sevens with the confirmation that Irish speedster Jordan Conroy will headline the invitational team at next year’s tournament.

In what will be his first-ever visit to Fiji and debut appearance at the world’s premier invitational sevens showcase, Conroy’s inclusion adds serious firepower to an already star-studded outfit.

Blessed with blistering pace, wicked footwork and a nose for the tryline, the Ireland flyer has built a global reputation on the HSBC SVNS Series as one of the most feared attacking threats in the game.

His arrival in Sigatoka elevates the anticipation surrounding the tournament, with fans set to witness his trademark explosiveness at Lawaqa Park in January.

Tournament officials say Conroy’s appearance underscores the growing international pull of the Coral Coast 7s.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jordan to Fiji and to the Coral Coast 7s for the very first time. He embodies the flair, athleticism, and spirit of modern sevens, and fans can expect something truly special when he steps onto the field at Lawaqa Park.”

Conroy’s presence strengthens the invitational side as they chase the prestigious i-Wau Trophy and the event’s massive $50,000 first-place prize, adding yet another world-class name to a tournament that continues to attract international stars eager to test themselves in the spiritual home of sevens rugby.

The Coral Coast 7s starts on the 15th to the 17th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

