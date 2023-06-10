Confidence key for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says the players have improved tremendously and are definitely getting more comfortable on the field.

Byrne says there has been a significant improvement in its second year in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition.

He says our Drua built their confidence from all their wins throughout the season especially after beating 11 time champions, the Crusaders at home earlier this year.

“We certainly changed our game, has changed for the better and I think we’re finding that alot of our players are now really comfortable out there in building a game, it’s great to see it’s been a big improvement from last year for us.”

The side has a mind-set that there is no tomorrow if they don’t perform and are ready now more than ever to stamp their mark.

The Minister of Youth and Sports also salutes the remarkable Fijian Drua rugby team as they charge into the Super Rugby quarterfinals.

Saukuru in a statement yesterday reassured the players of their unwavering support.

Saukuru says the team epitomizes the essence of Fiji and extended their heartfelt best wishes for their match tonight.

Fijian Drua will take on the Crusaders at 7.05 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.