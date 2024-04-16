Come support your Fijian Drua teams: Hussein

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Rugby fans are being urged to purchase their tickets early for the Super Rugby Pacific and Super W double header in Suva this week.

Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein says this week’s double header is slightly more significant than previous ones this year, given that the stakes are high for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Men and the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women sides.

The Drua Women will host the Western Force in the Super W semi-final on Friday before the Drua Men face the undefeated Hurricanes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first ever Super W women’s semi-final to be held in Fiji as our very own Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women take on the Western Force on Friday at 4:35pm then followed by a mouth-watering clash between the Fijian Drua against the Hurricanes and that’s at 7:05pm. It’s a fantastic occasion, exciting is really building, it’s a big week for the entire Drua organization.”

Hussein says fans will be treated to a rugby feast at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday and their support will boost the Drua Men’s and Women’s teams.

You can watch both the Drua games live on FBC Sports HD Channel.