Cirikidaveta hopeful for next season

Fijian Drua flanker, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [right] during the recent launch of their new merchandise in Nadi [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua flanker, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta expresses his anticipation for the upcoming season.

During the recent launch of their new merchandise in Nadi, he expresses his satisfaction with the addition of new players to the team.

Cirikidaveta looks forward to the exciting moments that lie ahead for them in the coming year.

“Excited for next year, especially with a lot of new players and old boys still in the group. So be good to mix and mingle with them and see how they go on the field and can’t wait to get out there.”

The 25-year-old is eager to apply the skills acquired during the Rugby World Cup in the next season.

“Like, that’s the best I’ve been in a while. So I definitely want to bring it into the Drua and hopefully improve, keep on improving.”

Cirikidaveta won’t be leaving any stone unturned as he looks forward to improving himself next year.