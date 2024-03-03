Chiefs dominate Brumbies for thumping Super Round win

[Source: Super Rugby]

The Chiefs have cruised to a 46-12 win over the ACT Brumbies at AAMI Park.

The hosts were in cruise control after a dominant first half, led by Damian McKenzie.

McKenzie scored late in the half as they took a 25-7 lead into the break.

Article continues after advertisement

Corey Toole was the shining light for the Brumbies, crossing for a double.

However, it was all the Chiefs as they scored three late tries to seal the dominant win.

The Chiefs were on their game early, leaving the Brumbies chasing the game after a clinical first-half.

They raced out to a 10-0 lead when Etene Nanai-Seturo targeted a group of forwards in the line and broke through, drawing the fullback for Xavier Roe to strike.

Corey Toole then produced his magic, replicating his efforts from round one with a great chip and chase try to get the Brumbies on the board.

However, it was their only scoring opportunity of the half as the hosts ground them down.

Fullback Shaun Stevenson looked dangerous and put Nanai-Seturo over in the 15th minute.

Roe nearly got his second when Stevenson broke free from the kick-off, only stopped by a desperate Noah Lolesio tackle.

He couldn’t stop Damian McKenzie two minutes later as he finished off a great lineout move for the Chiefs to go into the break up 25-7.

The Brumbies were left searching for answers as they struggled to build pressure.

They eventually worked their way into the contest when Ryan Lonergan scooped up a loose ball and launched a 50-22, setting up Toole to strike for his second.

However, as soon as they were in the contest, the Chiefs hit straight back as their forwards pierced through the line before replacement Josh Ioane strolled over.

It opened the floodgates for the Chiefs, who were intent to make a statement in a rematch of last year’s semi-final.

Scrumhalf Cortez Ratima got a double as they capped off the strong afternoon.

The only downside for the Chiefs was a red card to Jared Proffit for a high shot on Cadeyrn Neville.