Cama names 3 newbies in Dubai 7s side

All Blacks 7s coach, Tomasi Cama, has announced three debutants for the World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai 7s.

Waikato’s Oli Mathis and Sofai Maka from North Harbour are all set for their first international sevens tournament, while Joey Taumateine graduates from the New Zealand Men’s Sevens Development team.

Captain Dylan Collier, Joe Webber and Sione Molia, who all have more than 50 caps each have also made the cut.

Article continues after advertisement

Cama says the newbies all have exciting potential and will have to learn fast, but that would add to the excitement.

Other familiar names in the team are Andrew Knewstubb, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black,Tone Ng Shiu,Lewis Ormond and Brady Rush.

Players unavailable due to injury are Akuila Rokolisoa, Regan Ware, Amanaki Nicole, Kitiona Vai, Roderick Solo and Xavier Tito-Harris.

The All Blacks 7s are in the same pool as Fiji, USA and Spain in Dubai.

The tournament will kick off next weekend.