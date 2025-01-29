Byrne thankful for Wallabies opportunity

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Coach, Mick Byrne, believes this July’s Test against the Wallabies is another great opportunity to build towards the Rugby World Cup in 2027 in Australia.

The national coach says that starting their international season with a Test match against Australia in Newcastle is an exciting prospect.

Yesterday Rugby Australia announced they’ll host Fiji at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on July 6.

Byrne says Australia have shown tremendous improvement since the RWC of 2023, beating England and Wales and going close to Scotland and Ireland on their grand slam tour last year.

However, the former Drua head coach says for the Flying Fijians, playing 80 minutes of high quality repeated effort minutes against tier 1 teams is their ultimate goal which will allow his team to show the exciting talent they’re building

Australia and Fiji have faced each other 23 times in Test rugby, with the Wallabies holding a 19-3 winning record and one draw.